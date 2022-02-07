Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
104 ISWAP Militants, Wives And Children Surrendered To Nigerian Troops, Army Says
Sahara Reporters
- the Nigerian Army said the 104 terrorists consisted of their wives and other family members.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Over 104 ISWAP fighters, family members surrender in Borno [PHOTOS]
Independent:
Over 104 ISWAP Terrorists, Family Members Surrender To Army
The Dabigal Blog:
Over 104 ISWAP fighters, family members surrender in Borno [PHOTOS]
Daily Nigerian:
PHOTOS: 104 ISWAP fighters, families surrender to Nigerian troops
Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: ISWAP Fighters & Families numbering 104 surrender to Troops in Borno
News Breakers:
PHOTOS: 104 ISWAP fighters, families surrender to Nigerian troops
Republican Nigeria:
104 ISWAP Fighters And Their Families Surrender (Photos)
Naija News:
Over 104 ISWAP Terrorists, Family Members Surrender To Army In Borno – [Photo]
Global Village Extra:
104 ISWAP Fighters, Families Surrender In Borno
Tori News:
104 ISWAP Fighters And Their Families Surrender (Photos)
More Picks
1
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
4
Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
5
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Cult war claims five youths at Agbarho community in Delta -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
“My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with me instead of his wife” – Bobrisky -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
10
30-year-old housewife arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband's nephew to death for breaking the house mirror (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...