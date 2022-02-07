Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: This is more important for me - Mane speaks after winning title with Senegal
News photo Daily Post  - Senegal forward, Sadio Mane, has said winning the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on Sunday, is the best moment of his life.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senegal wins AFCON 2021 The Nation:
Senegal wins AFCON 2021
Mane second time lucky for Senegal’s first AFCON title win — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Mane second time lucky for Senegal’s first AFCON title win — NEWSVERGE
Senegal Wins AFCON 2021 News Breakers:
Senegal Wins AFCON 2021
This Is More Important For Me – Mane Speaks After Winning Title With Senegal Republican Nigeria:
This Is More Important For Me – Mane Speaks After Winning Title With Senegal
Mane Second Time Lucky For Senegal’s First AFCON Title Win Fresh Reporters:
Mane Second Time Lucky For Senegal’s First AFCON Title Win
Senegal wins AFCON 2021 Naija Parrot:
Senegal wins AFCON 2021
Senegal wins AFCON 2021 Within Nigeria:
Senegal wins AFCON 2021
AFCON 2021: This Is More Important For Me – Mane Speaks After Winning Title With Senegal Tori News:
AFCON 2021: This Is More Important For Me – Mane Speaks After Winning Title With Senegal


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "Cremate me when I die; it is the most hygienic way" – Femi Kuti reveals why he wants his body burnt when he dies - Gist Reel, 7 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
6 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
8 Delta vessel explosion: One unidentified body recovered, three people rescued - AIT, 22 hours ago
9 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info