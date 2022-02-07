Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court fixes May 6 for judgment on Rivers, Imo legal tussle over 17 oil wells
News photo Daily Post  - The Supreme Court on Monday in Abuja fixed May 6 for the final judgment in a legal battle by Rivers and Imo states over the ownership of 17 rich oil wells

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
7 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw. - The Punch, 23 hours ago
