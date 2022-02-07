Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I deeply regret singing support songs for President Buhari - Singer, Haruna Abdullahi Aliyusays says following heightened insecurity in the North
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A popular singer in Northern Nigeria, Haruna Abdullahi Aliyu, has said that he regrets supporting Muhammadu Buhari to emerge as the President of Nigeria. Aliyu sang the President's praises during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

   More Picks
1 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Female Genital Mutilation: Nigeria ranks third highest globally with 19.9 million survivors – UNICEF - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
5 Police arrest man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Anambra - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: This is more important for me - Mane speaks after winning title with Senegal - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
8 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Why are successful rich women not dating or marrying poor guys? - Singer Paul Okoye asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Nigeria needs selfless competent leader to overcome challenges – Utomi - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
