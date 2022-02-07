Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper
News photo Daily Nigerian  - A Jos Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, on Monday, dissolved the nine-year old marriage between Sadiya Adamu and her husband, Ifeanyi Nnadili, over her ill-temper.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper Pulse Nigeria:
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper
Court dissolves nine-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper The Eagle Online:
Court dissolves nine-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper News Wire NGR:
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper News Breakers:
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper
Court Dissolves 9-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Ill-temper Fresh Reporters:
Court Dissolves 9-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Ill-temper


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Nigeria living on extra time – Lamido Sanusi speaks on 2023 elections - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
6 Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
7 Movie producer, Mo Abudu reacts to allegations of sleeping with top politicians - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
8 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info