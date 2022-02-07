Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coach
Daily Post
- Former Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has reacted to reports linking him with the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Amuneke: I’ve Not Been Contacted By NFF For Super Eagles Assistant Coach Job
Channels Television:
NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Eagles Interim Manager
The Cable:
NFF dumps Peseiro, retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles interim coach
Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coach
Prompt News:
NFF retains Eguavoen as Interim Manager, rejigs Eagles’ technical crew
Star News:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coachPls
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
5
Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
6
Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive -
News Breakers,
21 hours ago
7
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw. -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...