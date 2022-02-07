Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coach
News photo Daily Post  - Former Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has reacted to reports linking him with the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amuneke: I’ve Not Been Contacted By NFF For Super Eagles Assistant Coach Job Complete Sports:
Amuneke: I’ve Not Been Contacted By NFF For Super Eagles Assistant Coach Job
Channels Television:
NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Eagles Interim Manager
NFF dumps Peseiro, retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles interim coach The Cable:
NFF dumps Peseiro, retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles interim coach
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coach Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coach
NFF retains Eguavoen as Interim Manager, rejigs Eagles’ technical crew Prompt News:
NFF retains Eguavoen as Interim Manager, rejigs Eagles’ technical crew
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coachPls Star News:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointing him Super Eagles coachPls


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
7 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Senegal Win First-ever AFCON Senegal on Sunday defeated Egypt to win their first ever African Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless draw. - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info