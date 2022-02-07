Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Kafanchan diocese confirms abduction of Catholic priest in Kaduna
Daily Post
- The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has confirmed the abduction of one of its priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Shekari of St Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Catholic Church confirms abduction of its priest
Vanguard News:
Catholic Church confirms abduction of its priest
Independent:
Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Of Priest In Kaduna
The Street Journal:
Catholic church confirms abduction of priest in Kaduna
PM News:
Catholic Church confirms kidnap of Rev. Fr. Joseph Shekari - P.M. News
News Diary Online:
Catholic Church confirms abduction of its priest
Prompt News:
Catholic Church confirms abduction of its priest
Daily Nigerian:
Catholic Church confirms abduction of its priest
News Breakers:
Catholic Church confirms abduction of its priest
NPO Reports:
Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Priest
More Picks
1
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
5
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual -
Republican Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Ex-Actress Caroline Danjuma denies dating singer Timaya -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
