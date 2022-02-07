Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood throws weight behind FG’s Drug War, declares support for Marwa’s effort
News photo Vanguard News  - Leaders of the Nollywood industry under the aegis of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, have declared support for the ongoing war against drug abuse in Nigeria even as they expressed their preparedness to join the crusade against the scourge.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war Nigerian Tribune:
Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war
Nollywood Actors Meet Marwa, Declare Support For Drug War Channels Television:
Nollywood Actors Meet Marwa, Declare Support For Drug War
Nollywood Throws Weight Behind FG’s Drug War, Declares Support For Marwa’s Effort The Street Journal:
Nollywood Throws Weight Behind FG’s Drug War, Declares Support For Marwa’s Effort
Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war News Diary Online:
Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war
Nollywood actors declare support for anti-drug war The Eagle Online:
Nollywood actors declare support for anti-drug war
Nollywood Actors Meet Marwa, Declare Support For Drug War News Breakers:
Nollywood Actors Meet Marwa, Declare Support For Drug War
Photos: Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: Nollywood actors meet Marwa, declare support for drug war


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
6 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 Supreme Court fixes May 6 for judgment on Rivers, Imo legal tussle over 17 oil wells - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Confirmation of Gumus as INEC commissioner, a coup against democracy — PDP - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info