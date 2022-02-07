Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke reportedly storms out of PDP peace meeting
News photo Daily Post  - DAILY POST has just learnt that a top aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I left Osun PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke - P.M. News PM News:
Why I left Osun PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke - P.M. News
Why I left Osun PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke News Breakers:
Why I left Osun PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke
Osun 2022: Senator Adeleke Walks Out On Oyinlola, Others In PDP Peace Meeting Naija News:
Osun 2022: Senator Adeleke Walks Out On Oyinlola, Others In PDP Peace Meeting
Why I Left During PDP Peace Meeting – Senator Adeleke Republican Nigeria:
Why I Left During PDP Peace Meeting – Senator Adeleke
Osun 2022: Why I Left During PDP Peace Meeting – Senator Adeleke Tori News:
Osun 2022: Why I Left During PDP Peace Meeting – Senator Adeleke


   More Picks
1 FG will bring Sunday Igboho back to Nigeria after prosecution in Benin Republic —Malami - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
5 Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
6 GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
7 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
8 How we apprehended Access Bank’s account hacker — EFCC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
9 “You are just a wicked id!ot” – Actresses, Destiny Etiko and Chizzy Gold fight dirty on Instagram Live - Naija Parrot, 22 hours ago
10 Confirmation of Gumus as INEC commissioner, a coup against democracy — PDP - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info