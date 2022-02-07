Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife” – Nigerian man brags as he praises wife
A Nigerian man has heaped praises on his wife for being supportive during his days of humble beginnings, as he reminds his side chicks they are never taking ...

12 hours ago
