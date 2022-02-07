Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister
Sahara Reporters  - How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dowen college: Sylvester was beaten by bullies, sister tells court The Punch:
Dowen college: Sylvester was beaten by bullies, sister tells court
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College alleges ‘ambush’ by family | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College alleges ‘ambush’ by family | News | herald.ng
Dowen college: Sylvester was beaten by bullies, sister tells court The Eagle Online:
Dowen college: Sylvester was beaten by bullies, sister tells court
Dowen College: Sylvester Was Beaten By Bullies, Sister Tells Court The Nigeria Lawyer:
Dowen College: Sylvester Was Beaten By Bullies, Sister Tells Court
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College alleges ‘ambush’ by family Prompt News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College alleges ‘ambush’ by family
Dowen college: Sylvester was beaten by bullies, sister tells court | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Dowen college: Sylvester was beaten by bullies, sister tells court | Ladun Liadi's Blog
How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister News Breakers:
How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive - News Breakers, 1 day ago
7 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
9 Kate Henshaw creates a scene at fuel station as officer tries to jump queue - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info