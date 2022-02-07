Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Obi Cubana   Nigerian businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has revealed what is pushing youths to engage in fraud and ritual money.   He said the “get-rich-quick syndrome” among youths is as a result of societal and family pressures.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

