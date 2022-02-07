Post News
News at a Glance
UNIBEN management denies alleged protest over death of student
Vanguard News
- Authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), have denied a report that students of the institution staged a protest over the death.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
UNIBEN denies report of protest over student's death - P.M. News
News Diary Online:
UNIBEN management denies alleged protest over death of student
The Street Journal:
UNIBEN Management Denies Alleged Protest Over Death Of Student
Prompt News:
UNIBEN management denies alleged protest over death of student
News Breakers:
UNIBEN denies report of protest over student’s death
Within Nigeria:
UNIBEN management denies alleged protest over death of student
More Picks
1
Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual -
Republican Nigeria,
8 hours ago
7
40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
8
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform -
News Diary Online,
10 hours ago
9
Kate Henshaw creates a scene at fuel station as officer tries to jump queue -
Legit,
14 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
