Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB: Why FG can't reveal how Nnamdi Kanu was extradited -Lawyer
News photo The Punch  - Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has challenged the Nigerian government to reveal how the IPOB leader was arrested and extradited

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Ejimakor calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu Daily Post:
Biafra: Ejimakor calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu
Biafra: Ejimakor calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu Tunde Ednut:
Biafra: Ejimakor calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu
Biafra: Ejimakor calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Ejimakor calls for unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB: Why FG can’t reveal how Nnamdi Kanu was extradited -Lawyer News Breakers:
IPOB: Why FG can’t reveal how Nnamdi Kanu was extradited -Lawyer
Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally – Ejimakor To FG Global Village Extra:
Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally – Ejimakor To FG
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Was Kidnapped In Kenya By FG – Ejimakor Naija News:
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu Was Kidnapped In Kenya By FG – Ejimakor


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
8 Kate Henshaw creates a scene at fuel station as officer tries to jump queue - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Ex-Actress Caroline Danjuma denies dating singer Timaya - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info