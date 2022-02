FG will bring Sunday Igboho back to Nigeria after prosecution in Benin Republic —Malami News Breakers - The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says the Federal Government will bring back embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, to Nigeria after his prosecution in Benin Republic.



News Credibility Score: 99%