Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach
News photo The Punch  - BREAKING: NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach Signal:
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach The Nigeria Lawyer:
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach
NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach My Celebrity & I:
NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach
NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach News Breakers:
NFF drops Peseiro, retains Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach
NFF drops Peseiro, retains Austin Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach. Instablog 9ja:
NFF drops Peseiro, retains Austin Eguavoen, appoints Amuneke chief coach.
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach Infotrust News:
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach The Boss Newspapers:
NFF Drops Peseiro, Retains Eguavoen, Appoints Amuneke Chief Coach


   More Picks
1 GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
3 How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
4 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
6 Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
7 What a country! - Toke Makinwa laments about the lack of air conditioners at Lagos international airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari returns to Abuja after 4 days in Addis Ababa for AU summit - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info