Teenager caught trying to cut the throat of a 3-year-old girl

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
FG will bring Sunday Igboho back to Nigeria after prosecution in Benin Republic —Malami - News Breakers,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer - Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali - Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
How we apprehended Access Bank’s account hacker — EFCC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
“You are just a wicked id!ot” – Actresses, Destiny Etiko and Chizzy Gold fight dirty on Instagram Live - Naija Parrot,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Confirmation of Gumus as INEC commissioner, a coup against democracy — PDP - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago