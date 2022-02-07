Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AGF Malami gives crucial update Abba Kyari's possible extradition to US
News photo Legit  - The US government and the Nigerian government are discussing the extradition of DCP Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1m scam perpetrated by Hushpuppi.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hushpuppi: Nigeria Collaborating With US, Extradition Of Abba Kyari Considered – AGF Channels Television:
Hushpuppi: Nigeria Collaborating With US, Extradition Of Abba Kyari Considered – AGF
Hushpuppi: US discussing with Buhari govt over Abba Kyari – Malami Daily Post:
Hushpuppi: US discussing with Buhari govt over Abba Kyari – Malami
Hushpuppi: We have reasonable grounds to proceed against Abba Kyari – AGF Malami Premium Times:
Hushpuppi: We have reasonable grounds to proceed against Abba Kyari – AGF Malami
Hushpuppi: Nigeria likely to extradite Abba Kyari, says Malami Peoples Gazette:
Hushpuppi: Nigeria likely to extradite Abba Kyari, says Malami
Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari Pulse Nigeria:
Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari
Hushpuppi : We CKN Nigeria:
Hushpuppi : We're Discussing Possible Extradition Of DCP Abba Kyari To US..AGF Malami
Hushpuppi: Nigeria Collaborating With US, Extradition Of Abba Kyari Considered – AGF News Breakers:
Hushpuppi: Nigeria Collaborating With US, Extradition Of Abba Kyari Considered – AGF


   More Picks
1 Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person to reach 400m followers on Instagram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 ASUU declares lecture-free day as it gets set to shut down public universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Three crew members from the oil vessel that exploded in Delta State have been found alive - News Breakers, 1 day ago
7 40 die in Nigeria as Lassa fever hits 14 states — NCDC - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
9 Kate Henshaw creates a scene at fuel station as officer tries to jump queue - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady nabbed after defrauding people with fake alert (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info