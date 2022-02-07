Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorists kill 44, abduct 31 adults, children in Niger communities
News photo The Punch  - Terrorists have killed forty four people, and abducted thirty one adults and an unspecified number of children in Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

