News at a Glance
Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom after 48 hours
The Punch
- The priest in charge of St. Monica's Catholic Church, Pari Parish, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Joseph Shekari, has been released by his abductors after 48 hours in captivity
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
President Buhari is in a hurry to fix Nigeria ? Senate President Ahmad Lawan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
FG in marathon meeting to avert aviation workers’ strike -
AIT,
15 hours ago
3
Nigeria vs Ghana: You can take another job – Pinnick tells Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
FG will bring Sunday Igboho back to Nigeria after prosecution in Benin Republic —Malami -
News Breakers,
14 hours ago
6
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
7
Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
8
Kate Henshaw creates a scene at fuel station as officer tries to jump queue -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual -
Republican Nigeria,
18 hours ago
10
How we apprehended Access Bank’s account hacker — EFCC — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
