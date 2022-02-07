Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US Offers Reward for Information on ISIS-K Leader, Kabul Airport Attack
Republican Nigeria  - The United States said on Monday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly ...

