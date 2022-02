Osun NSCDC hands over rescued 14-year-old girl to Enugu police Daily Post - Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has handed to the police, a 14-year-old girl, Pamela Ibe, who was allegedly trafficked from Enugu State to Ejigbo Local Government of the State. The Anti Human Trafficking and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%