Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy
News photo The Punch  - International Monetary Fund said that the Nigerian economy is recovering from a historic downturn benefitting from government policy support, rising oil prices and international financial assistance.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support – The Sun Nigeria
IMF Attributes Nigeria’s Economic Recovery To Govt Policy Support Independent:
IMF Attributes Nigeria’s Economic Recovery To Govt Policy Support
Nigeria’s Economic Recovery  Tied To Oil Prices, Policy Support – IMF Point Blank News:
Nigeria’s Economic Recovery  Tied To Oil Prices, Policy Support – IMF
IMF commends Buhari’s govt for Nigeria’s economic recovery The Herald:
IMF commends Buhari’s govt for Nigeria’s economic recovery
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support News Verge:
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support Sundiata Post:
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support National Accord:
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support
IMF Attributes Nigeria’s Economic Recovery To Govt Policy Economic Confidential:
IMF Attributes Nigeria’s Economic Recovery To Govt Policy
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support Pulse Nigeria:
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy support
Oil Price Increase, Policy Support Responsible for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery NPO Reports:
Oil Price Increase, Policy Support Responsible for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery


   More Picks
1 Hushpuppi: Nothing will stop Abba Kyari's extradition, prosecution if... - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
2 How body shaming affected me - Singer Omawumi - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
6 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap couple in Ondo, kill husband - TVC News, 8 hours ago
8 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
10 IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info