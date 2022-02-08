Post News
News at a Glance
Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano
Vanguard News
- APC has provided template for the harmonisation of the party structure in Kano State, to address the lingering leadership crisis.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano
The Street Journal:
Crisis: APC Issues Template For Harmonisation Of Party Structure In Kano
News Diary Online:
Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano
PM News:
APC to harmonise party structure in Kano - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano
Within Nigeria:
Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano
NPO Reports:
APC Unveils Template to Achieve Kano Harmonisation of Factions
More Picks
1
GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
2
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
3
How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
4
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer -
The Street Journal,
14 hours ago
6
Odili passport seizure: Court vacates orders against Immigration lawyer -
Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
7
What a country! - Toke Makinwa laments about the lack of air conditioners at Lagos international airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual -
Republican Nigeria,
21 hours ago
10
Buhari returns to Abuja after 4 days in Addis Ababa for AU summit -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
