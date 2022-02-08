Post News
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time
The Punch
- American comedian and show host, Pete Davidson, has publicly referred to reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, as his girlfriend for the first time.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'my girlfriend' for the first time (video)
Pulse Nigeria:
Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’ publicly for the first time during an interview with @people.
Lailas News:
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian ‘girlfriend’ for first time
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian ‘girlfriend’ for first time
Olajide TV:
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'my girlfriend' for the first time
Global Village Extra:
Davidson Confirms Kim Kardashian As His 'Girlfriend' In New Interview
EE Live:
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian ‘girlfriend’ for first time
Republican Nigeria:
Pete Davidson Publicly Refers To Kim Kardashian As Girlfriend For First Time
Tori News:
Pete Davidson Publicly Refers To Kim Kardashian As Girlfriend For First Time
More Picks
1
Hushpuppi: Nothing will stop Abba Kyari's extradition, prosecution if... -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
2
How body shaming affected me - Singer Omawumi -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
5
NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
6
'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
7
Gunmen kidnap couple in Ondo, kill husband -
TVC News,
8 hours ago
8
Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter -
Legit,
8 hours ago
9
Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
9 hours ago
10
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
