Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng
The Herald  - Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara, on Monday struck out the suit filed against Gov Bello Matawalle and four others for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June 2021.

8 hours ago
