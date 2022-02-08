Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady narrates how her adopted sister of less than 10-year-old attempted to poison her parents
News photo Gist Reel  - A lady identified by her Twitter handle as @_marvie__ has narrated how her parents almost got poisoned to death by her adopted sister.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady narrates how her adopted sister of less than 10-year-old attempted to poison her parents A lady identified by her Twitter handle as @marvie_ has narrated how her parents almost got poisoned to death by her adopted sister. Daily Times:
Lady narrates how her adopted sister of less than 10-year-old attempted to poison her parents A lady identified by her Twitter handle as @marvie_ has narrated how her parents almost got poisoned to death by her adopted sister.
How My Adopted Sister Of Less Than 10 Year Old Attempted To Poison My Parents – Lady Laments Naija Loaded:
How My Adopted Sister Of Less Than 10 Year Old Attempted To Poison My Parents – Lady Laments
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons her adopted parents Yaba Left Online:
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons her adopted parents
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons adopted parents Ripples Nigeria:
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons adopted parents
Lady narrates how her 10-year-old adopted sister tried to poison her parents News Breakers:
Lady narrates how her 10-year-old adopted sister tried to poison her parents
Lady narrates how her 10-year-old adopted sister tried to poison her parents | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lady narrates how her 10-year-old adopted sister tried to poison her parents | Ladun Liadi's Blog
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons her adopted parents Naija Parrot:
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons her adopted parents


   More Picks
1 GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
4 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 What a country! - Toke Makinwa laments about the lack of air conditioners at Lagos international airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
8 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
9 Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info