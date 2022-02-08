Post News
News at a Glance
Lady narrates how her adopted sister of less than 10-year-old attempted to poison her parents
Gist Reel
- A lady identified by her Twitter handle as @_marvie__ has narrated how her parents almost got poisoned to death by her adopted sister.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Lady narrates how her adopted sister of less than 10-year-old attempted to poison her parents A lady identified by her Twitter handle as @marvie_ has narrated how her parents almost got poisoned to death by her adopted sister.
Naija Loaded:
How My Adopted Sister Of Less Than 10 Year Old Attempted To Poison My Parents – Lady Laments
Yaba Left Online:
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons her adopted parents
Ripples Nigeria:
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons adopted parents
News Breakers:
Lady narrates how her 10-year-old adopted sister tried to poison her parents
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lady narrates how her 10-year-old adopted sister tried to poison her parents | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
10-year-old girl reportedly poisons her adopted parents
More Picks
1
GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
2
How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
4
Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
What a country! - Toke Makinwa laments about the lack of air conditioners at Lagos international airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
8
'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer -
The Street Journal,
16 hours ago
9
Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
10
Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
