“When money enter love is sweeter” – Nigerians reacts to loved-up videos of Singer, Portable and his alleged baby mama (Watch)
5 hours ago
1 GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
4 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 What a country! - Toke Makinwa laments about the lack of air conditioners at Lagos international airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
8 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
9 Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
