Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 new infections Monday
Premium Times
- With the new confirmed cases, the country’s infection toll has increased to 253,780, while the death toll still stands at 3,139, as no fatality was recorded on Monday.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections
The Street Journal:
NCDC Reports 53 Additional COVID-19 Infections
The Eagle Online:
NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections
News Diary Online:
NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections
Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections
TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 infections in 10 states
PM News:
NCDC records 53 new COVID-19 infections - P.M. News
News Breakers:
NCDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections
Tunde Ednut:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 fresh infections in 10 states
Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 fresh infections in 10 states
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Nigeria reports 53 additional COVID-19 infections
More Picks
1
Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
2
NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
3
Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
5
'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
6
Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
8
Terrorists kill 44, abduct 31 adults, children in Niger communities -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: CAF announces tournament’s Best XI [Full list] -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
