Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Donald Trump to play DJ for guests at his Mar-a-Lago club event
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Donald Trump is set to be a disk jockey at his Mar-a-Lago Club, the former US president’s Florida resort.


Members of the club, which has been owned by Trump since 1985, received a memo

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Donald Trump to play DJ(Disk Jockey) for guests at his Mar-a-Lago club event Nigeria Breaking News:
Donald Trump to play DJ(Disk Jockey) for guests at his Mar-a-Lago club event
Donald Trump To Play DJ For Guests At His Mar-a-Lago Club Event Republican Nigeria:
Donald Trump To Play DJ For Guests At His Mar-a-Lago Club Event
Donald Trump will play disc jockey at a Mar-a-Lago dinner News Breakers:
Donald Trump will play disc jockey at a Mar-a-Lago dinner
Donald Trump will play disc jockey at a Mar-a-Lago dinner | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Donald Trump will play disc jockey at a Mar-a-Lago dinner | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Donald Trump To Play DJ For Guests At His Mar-a-Lago Club Event Tori News:
Donald Trump To Play DJ For Guests At His Mar-a-Lago Club Event


   More Picks
1 GTCO acquires Investment One, founded by former director, Nicholas Nyamali - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 How Dowen College Failed To Punish Students Who Threatened Late Sylvester Oromoni —Sister - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 JAMB announces additional code for UTME registration, introduces WhatsApp platform - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
4 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 What a country! - Toke Makinwa laments about the lack of air conditioners at Lagos international airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
8 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
9 Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana Reveals What Is Forcing Youths to Engage In Fraud And Money Ritual - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info