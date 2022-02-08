Donald Trump to play DJ for guests at his Mar-a-Lago club event





Members of the club, which has been owned by Trump since 1985, received a memo Linda Ikeji Blog - Donald Trump is set to be a disk jockey at his Mar-a-Lago Club, the former US president’s Florida resort.Members of the club, which has been owned by Trump since 1985, received a memo



News Credibility Score: 99%