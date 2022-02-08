Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun
News photo The Punch  - The bill seeking to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State, already passed by the National Assembly, has been amended by the Senate on Tuesday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun Daily Post:
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun - P.M. News PM News:
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun - P.M. News
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic, Orogun The Eagle Online:
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic, Orogun
Senate Amends Bill Establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun Screen Gist:
Senate Amends Bill Establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun Republican Nigeria:
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun Within Nigeria:
Senate amends bill establishing Federal Polytechnic Orogun


   More Picks
1 Hushpuppi: Nothing will stop Abba Kyari's extradition, prosecution if... - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
2 How body shaming affected me - Singer Omawumi - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
6 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap couple in Ondo, kill husband - TVC News, 8 hours ago
8 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info