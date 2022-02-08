Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Sets Date To Rule On Suit Filed By Power-drunk Code Of Conduct Chairman To Stop Senate Probe Of Assault Of Security Man In Abuja
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Court Sets Date To Rule On Suit Filed By Power-drunk Code Of Conduct Chairman To Stop Senate Probe Of Assault Of Security Man In Abuja

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him Channels Television:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
Alleged assault: Senate asks court to dismiss CCT chairman The Punch:
Alleged assault: Senate asks court to dismiss CCT chairman's suit
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him The Street Journal:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him News Breakers:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
Senate Asks Court To Dismiss CCT Chairman Global Village Extra:
Senate Asks Court To Dismiss CCT Chairman's Suit Over Alleged Assault
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman seeks to stop Senate from probing him - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman seeks to stop Senate from probing him - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
2 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 1 day ago
3 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
6 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
8 Terrorists kill 44, abduct 31 adults, children in Niger communities - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: CAF announces tournament’s Best XI [Full list] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info