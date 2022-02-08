Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Court Sets Date To Rule On Suit Filed By Power-drunk Code Of Conduct Chairman To Stop Senate Probe Of Assault Of Security Man In Abuja
Sahara Reporters
- Court Sets Date To Rule On Suit Filed By Power-drunk Code Of Conduct Chairman To Stop Senate Probe Of Assault Of Security Man In Abuja
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
The Punch:
Alleged assault: Senate asks court to dismiss CCT chairman's suit
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
The Street Journal:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
News Breakers:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman Seeks To Stop Senate From Probing Him
Global Village Extra:
Senate Asks Court To Dismiss CCT Chairman's Suit Over Alleged Assault
Core TV News:
Alleged Assault: CCT Chairman seeks to stop Senate from probing him - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
2
NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke -
Complete Sports,
1 day ago
3
Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
5
'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
6
Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
8
Terrorists kill 44, abduct 31 adults, children in Niger communities -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: CAF announces tournament’s Best XI [Full list] -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
