Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian UFC star, Kamaru Usman undergoes gruesome surgery to repair a broken hand injury (Graphic Photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman went under the knife to repair an injury suffered before his most recent title defense.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo) Naija Loaded:
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo)
UFC Fighter Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery | See Photos Not Just OK:
UFC Fighter Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery | See Photos
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Gruesome Surgery To repair A Broken Hand Injury How Africa:
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Gruesome Surgery To repair A Broken Hand Injury
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo) Online Nigeria:
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo)
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo)
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo) Tori News:
Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Undergoes Surgery To Repair Broken Hand Injury (Graphic Photo)


   More Picks
1 Hushpuppi: Nothing will stop Abba Kyari's extradition, prosecution if... - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
2 How body shaming affected me - Singer Omawumi - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 NFF Retains Eguavoen As Super Head Coach, Drafts In Amuneke - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
6 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 Gunmen kidnap couple in Ondo, kill husband - TVC News, 8 hours ago
8 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info