Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Plateau APC Chairman, Majority Leader, Others Defect To PDP
News photo Leadership  - A former chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Latep Dabang, and a former Majority Leader of the Plateau

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, over 12, 000 others defect to PDP Daily Post:
Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, over 12, 000 others defect to PDP
Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, Over 12,000 Others Defect To PDP Information Nigeria:
Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, Over 12,000 Others Defect To PDP
BREAKING Ex-APC Chairman, others defect to PDP The News Guru:
BREAKING Ex-APC Chairman, others defect to PDP
Ex-APC Chairman, thousands of supporters defect to PDP [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Ex-APC Chairman, thousands of supporters defect to PDP [PHOTOS]
Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, Over 12,000 Others Defect To PDP News Breakers:
Ex- Plateau APC Chairman, Over 12,000 Others Defect To PDP
Former Plateau APC Chairman, over 12,000 others defect to PDP Edujandon:
Former Plateau APC Chairman, over 12,000 others defect to PDP


   More Picks
1 How body shaming affected me - Singer Omawumi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 new infections Monday - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
8 Fuel scarcity: Long queues return to Lagos and Abuja amid panic buying - Olajide TV, 13 hours ago
9 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info