Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Google improves two-step verification to ensure internet users’ safety
News photo Peoples Gazette  - Google Nigeria said the two-step verification initiative saw a 50 per cent drop in account breaches.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety The Nation:
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety | herald.ng The Herald:
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety | herald.ng
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety Daily Nigerian:
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety — NEWSVERGE
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety News Breakers:
Google improves 2-Step Verification to ensure internet users’ safety
Google Improves 2-Step Verification To ensure Internet Users’ safety Fresh Reporters:
Google Improves 2-Step Verification To ensure Internet Users’ safety


   More Picks
1 How body shaming affected me - Singer Omawumi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Remove fuel subsidy, official exchange rate, IMF urges FG - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In Few Weeks – Malami - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 new infections Monday - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
8 Fuel scarcity: Long queues return to Lagos and Abuja amid panic buying - Olajide TV, 13 hours ago
9 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info