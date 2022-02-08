Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ondo ex-deputy governor Olanusi loses wife
The Punch
- Ondo ex-deputy governor Olanusi loses wife
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Former Ondo deputy governor loses wife
The Nation:
Wife of ex-Ondo Deputy Governor dies
TVC News:
Akeredolu condoles with former deputy governor, Olanusi over wife's death
The Street Journal:
Former Ondo Deputy Governor Loses Wife
News Breakers:
Ondo ex-deputy governor Olanusi loses wife
More Picks
1
Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Nigerian UFC star, Kamaru Usman undergoes gruesome surgery to repair a broken hand injury (Graphic Photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter -
Legit,
14 hours ago
5
Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
6
Mali’s Prime Minister Accuses France, Europe of Seeking to Divide Country -
Republican Nigeria,
7 hours ago
7
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
Oyo govt proposes new name for LAUTECH -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
10
Statues I built put Imo on the map - Rochas Okorocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
