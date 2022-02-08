Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Oyo govt proposes new name for LAUTECH
The Punch
- Oyo govt moves to amend LAUTECH's name
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News:
Oyo Govt to convert LAUTECH to conventional university
Prompt News:
Oyo Govt set to convert LAUTECH to conventional University
News Breakers:
Oyo govt moves to amend LAUTECH’s name
Global Village Extra:
Oyo Govt Proposes To Change LAUTECH To Conventional Varsity
Naija News:
Oyo Government To Give LAUTECH A New Name (See The Proposed New Name)
Republican Nigeria:
Oyo govt moves to amend LAUTECH’s name
More Picks
1
Police react to alleged abduction of couple in Ondo -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
2
Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
3
'You are a colanut being shared around,' Timaya's baby mama slams Caroline Danjuma over relationship with singer -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
4
COVID-19: Nigeria records 53 new infections Monday -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
5
Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: CAF announces tournament’s Best XI [Full list] -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Nigerian UFC star, Kamaru Usman undergoes gruesome surgery to repair a broken hand injury (Graphic Photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
IMF attributes Nigeria’s economic recovery to govt policy -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
10
Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...