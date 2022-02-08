Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Workers write Oyetola, demand payment of salary arrears, cooperative deductions
My Celebrity & I  - Osun State workers, under the State of Osun Joint Labour Movement, have written to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to demand the payment of salary and pension arrears.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Osun Workers Write Oyetola, Demand Payment Of Salary Arrears Naija Loaded:
Osun Workers Write Oyetola, Demand Payment Of Salary Arrears
Osun labour movement calls for implementation of promotion The Sun:
Osun labour movement calls for implementation of promotion's payment, salary, pension arrears – The Sun Nigeria
Osun workers write Oyetola, demand payment of salary arrears News Breakers:
Osun workers write Oyetola, demand payment of salary arrears
Osun workers write Oyetola, demand payment of salary arrears Affairs TV:
Osun workers write Oyetola, demand payment of salary arrears
Osun Workers Write Oyetola, Demand Payment Of Salary Arrears City Mirror News:
Osun Workers Write Oyetola, Demand Payment Of Salary Arrears


   More Picks
1 Societal, family pressures REASON for get-rich-quick syndrome among youths - Obi Cubana | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerian UFC star, Kamaru Usman undergoes gruesome surgery to repair a broken hand injury (Graphic Photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Priscilla cannot date or wed a married man: Iyabo Ojo speaks for daughter - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 Court strikes out suit against Matawalle’s defection to APC | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 20 hours ago
5 Mali’s Prime Minister Accuses France, Europe of Seeking to Divide Country - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Pete Davidson publicly calls Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend' for first time - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Oyo govt proposes new name for LAUTECH - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Statues I built put Imo on the map - Rochas Okorocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Timothy Adegoke's Murder: Nigerian Government Discontinues Suit Filed Against Hilton Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Nine Others In Abuja Court - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Lady narrates how her adopted sister of less than 10-year-old attempted to poison her parents - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info