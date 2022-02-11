Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Don Jazzy sends lady N1.2 million needed for her dad’s surgery after family failed to raise enough funds
Legit  - Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, recently sent N1.2 million to a fan who begged him for funds for her sick father's surgery. Internet users praised him. Read.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

