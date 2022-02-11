Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A young Nigerian man known as Sonik Zak has taken to his Twitter page to narrate how his girlfriend dumped him because he resolved never to indulge in Yahoo-Yahoo (Internet fraud).

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in fraud” – Man The Info NG:
“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in fraud” – Man
How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story The Dabigal Blog:
How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story
How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story
Man narrates how his girlfriend dumped him for refusing to go into yahoo yahoo despite his paltry salary Correct NG:
Man narrates how his girlfriend dumped him for refusing to go into yahoo yahoo despite his paltry salary
“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo” — Nigerian Man shares story (Read) Correct Kid:
“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo” — Nigerian Man shares story (Read)
How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story Naija Parrot:
How my girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in yahoo-yahoo — Nigerian Man shares story
Man narrates how his girlfriend dumped him for refusing to go into yahoo yahoo despite his paltry salary Naija on Point:
Man narrates how his girlfriend dumped him for refusing to go into yahoo yahoo despite his paltry salary


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says he won't send troops to rescue American citizens if Russia invades Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Footballer, Kurt Zouma 'could be charged by the RSPCA within DAYS' as probe into the £29m West Ham star's cat-kicking video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 D?Owner and D?Owned - Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares new photo of her and husband Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
6 Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 TCN commences digitisation of old transmission substations - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child with wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 DJ Cuppy sends love letter to young man crushing on her, asks him to be her Valentine - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
10 Newcastle United offer Super Eagles winger Moses Simon £100,000-a-week deal to join them in the summer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info