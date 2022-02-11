Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LISTEN: Fireboy DML Features 21 Savage, Blxst on New 'Peru' Remix
News photo Not Just OK  - Afrobeats wunderkind Fireboy DML collaborates with Hip-Hop superstars, 21 Savage and Blxst to deliver a new "Peru" Remix. As usual, the record was produced by high-profile beatmaker, Shizzi.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

