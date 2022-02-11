Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oluwo Of Iwo Writes Osun Governor, Oyetola, Requests Millions Of Naira To Finance His Upcoming ‘Royal Wedding’ To Kano Princess
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Oluwo Of Iwo Writes Osun Governor, Oyetola, Requests Millions Of Naira To Finance His Upcoming ‘Royal Wedding’ To Kano Princess

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

