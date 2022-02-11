Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari
News photo News Breakers  - Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Second Niger Bridge named after Buhari, not Jonathan -Bashir Ahmad The Punch:
Second Niger Bridge named after Buhari, not Jonathan -Bashir Ahmad
Second Niger Bridge is named after Buhari, not Jonathan - Presidential aide Daily Post:
Second Niger Bridge is named after Buhari, not Jonathan - Presidential aide
Linda Ikeji Blog:
''Can we call it Goodluck Jonathan bridge?'- Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari
Outrage As Presidency Announces 2nd Niger Bridge Will Be Named After Buhari The Trent:
Outrage As Presidency Announces 2nd Niger Bridge Will Be Named After Buhari
Second Niger Bridge Will Be Named After Buhari ..Media Aide CKN Nigeria:
Second Niger Bridge Will Be Named After Buhari ..Media Aide
Second Niger Bridge is named after Buhari, not Jonathan – Presidential aide Nigerian Eye:
Second Niger Bridge is named after Buhari, not Jonathan – Presidential aide
Buhari Not Jonathan Named After Second Niger Bridge – Bashir Ahmad Anaedo Online:
Buhari Not Jonathan Named After Second Niger Bridge – Bashir Ahmad
Second Niger Bridge To Be Named After Buhari – Presidency Naija News:
Second Niger Bridge To Be Named After Buhari – Presidency
Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmed under fire for saying Second Niger Bridge is named after Buhari Edujandon:
Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmed under fire for saying Second Niger Bridge is named after Buhari
Olajide TV:
''Can we call it Goodluck Jonathan bridge?'- Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari
FG Names 2nd Niger Bridge After Buhari The Tide:
FG Names 2nd Niger Bridge After Buhari
Second Niger Bridge To Be Named After Buhari, Not Jonathan - Bashir Ahmad Tori News:
Second Niger Bridge To Be Named After Buhari, Not Jonathan - Bashir Ahmad


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says he won't send troops to rescue American citizens if Russia invades Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Footballer, Kurt Zouma 'could be charged by the RSPCA within DAYS' as probe into the £29m West Ham star's cat-kicking video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 D?Owner and D?Owned - Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares new photo of her and husband Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
6 Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 TCN commences digitisation of old transmission substations - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child with wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 DJ Cuppy sends love letter to young man crushing on her, asks him to be her Valentine - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 Newcastle United offer Super Eagles winger Moses Simon £100,000-a-week deal to join them in the summer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info