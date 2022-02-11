Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Don Jazzy Credits N1.2M To A Lady’s Account After She Begged Him for Money to Treat Her Dad (Photo)
Republican Nigeria  - Don Jazzy   Nigerian record label owner, Don Jazzy has been hailed after coming to the rescue of a lady seeking financial help to treat her father who is sick.   After begging for funds on social media, the celebrity music musician donated N1.2 million ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

