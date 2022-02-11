Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says he won't send troops to rescue American citizens if Russia invades Ukraine
Linda Ikeji Blog
- US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, saying he won't send troops to rescue Americans trapped there if Russia invade
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
US asks Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
The Nation:
U.S. urges Americans in Ukraine to leave country
AIT:
Biden asks US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Independent:
Biden Urges American Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately
The Nigeria Lawyer:
US Asks Americans To Leave Ukraine Immediately
PM News:
U.S. orders Americans out of Ukraine immediately - P.M. News
The Will:
Joe Biden Asks Americans To Leave Ukraine ‘Immediately’
The Street Journal:
Biden warns Americans, says troops won't be sent to rescue citizens if Russia invades Ukraine
The News Guru:
U.S. urges Americans in Ukraine to leave country
Pulse Nigeria:
U.S. urges Americans in Ukraine to leave country
Global Upfront:
U.S. says Americans in Ukraine Should Depart Immediately
1st for Credible News:
#US tells all #Americans to leave #Ukraine now
Within Nigeria:
U.S. orders Americans out of Ukraine immediately
News Breakers:
US President Joe Biden says American citizens should leave Ukraine now
More Picks
1
Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says he won't send troops to rescue American citizens if Russia invades Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Footballer, Kurt Zouma 'could be charged by the RSPCA within DAYS' as probe into the £29m West Ham star's cat-kicking video -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
D?Owner and D?Owned - Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares new photo of her and husband Kazim Adeoti -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari -
News Breakers,
20 hours ago
6
Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
TCN commences digitisation of old transmission substations -
PM News,
19 hours ago
8
Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child with wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
DJ Cuppy sends love letter to young man crushing on her, asks him to be her Valentine -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
10
Newcastle United offer Super Eagles winger Moses Simon £100,000-a-week deal to join them in the summer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
