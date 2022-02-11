Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child with wife
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro has welcomed  his third child with his wife, Ebhota Bethel. 

 

The excited father who shared the good news on Instagram,

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles Star, Etebo Welcomes Third Child With Wife, Bethel Complete Sports:
Super Eagles Star, Etebo Welcomes Third Child With Wife, Bethel
PHOTOS: Super Eagles The Punch:
PHOTOS: Super Eagles' Etebo, Wife Welcome Baby Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has welcomed a baby with his wife, Isi. The couple announced this on their Instagram pages on Friday.
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child Sundiata Post:
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child
Super Eagles star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child Gist Reel:
Super Eagles star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child
Super Eagles’ Etebo Welcomes Third Child With Wife Naija News:
Super Eagles’ Etebo Welcomes Third Child With Wife
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child Republican Nigeria:
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child Online Nigeria:
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child
Again, Super Eagles Midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo Welcome Baby [PHOTO] The Genius Media:
Again, Super Eagles Midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo Welcome Baby [PHOTO]
Super Eagles Star Etebo Karo, Wife Welcome Third Child Global Village Extra:
Super Eagles Star Etebo Karo, Wife Welcome Third Child
Footballer Etebo Karo and wife welcome their third child together Instablog 9ja:
Footballer Etebo Karo and wife welcome their third child together
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child Tori News:
Super Eagles Player, Etebo Oghenekaro And Wife Welcome Third Child


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says he won't send troops to rescue American citizens if Russia invades Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Footballer, Kurt Zouma 'could be charged by the RSPCA within DAYS' as probe into the £29m West Ham star's cat-kicking video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 D?Owner and D?Owned - Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares new photo of her and husband Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
6 Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 TCN commences digitisation of old transmission substations - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child with wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 DJ Cuppy sends love letter to young man crushing on her, asks him to be her Valentine - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 Newcastle United offer Super Eagles winger Moses Simon £100,000-a-week deal to join them in the summer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info