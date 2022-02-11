Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the 11 year old son of superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Manchester United's academy, following in the footsteps of his father.


 
Cristian

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

