Top Nigerian Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the 11 year old son of superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Manchester United's academy, following in the footsteps of his father.
Cristian
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs for Man United
Complete Sports:
Manchester United Officially Unveil Ronaldo’s Son
Daily Post:
EPL: Ronaldo's son gets iconic shirt number as he officially joins Manchester Utd
Nigerian Tribune:
C. Ronaldo's son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad
The News Guru:
Ronaldo Jr. signs first contract with Manchester United
PM News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr officially signs for Man Utd - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Cristiano Ronaldo's 11-year-old son has officially signed for Manchester United. He will wear the No 7 shirt just like his dad.🥺🥺💙
News Wire NGR:
11-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs for Man United, to wear no.
Lailas News:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United
News Breakers:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Signs For Manchester United Academy, Gets No. 7 Shirt (PHOTO)
Republican Nigeria:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Signs For Man United (Photo)
Edujandon:
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. follows father's footsteps and signs for Manchester United
The Genius Media:
Like CR7, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Officially Unveiled As Man Utd Player With Iconic No7 Shirt [PHOTO/VIDEO]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ronaldo's SON is unveiled as a Man. United academy player and will wear the famous No 7 shirt just like Dad | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
C. Ronaldo’s son signs for Man United Academy, to wear No 7 jersey like dad
Gist Reel:
Cristiano Ronaldo's son signs for Man Utd
Tori News:
Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Signs For Man United (Photo)
