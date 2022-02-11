Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six
News photo Channels Television  -   Six persons have been reportedly killed following a fresh attack by suspected terrorists at Rogoji community in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The police on Friday said an assessment of the development is ongoing.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Residents flee as terrorists kill six in Zamfara community The Sun:
Residents flee as terrorists kill six in Zamfara community
Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six The Street Journal:
Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six
Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six News Breakers:
Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six
Nigeria: Residents of Rogoji, Zamfara State Flee as Terrorists Invade Community, Kill 6 Vigilantes Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Residents of Rogoji, Zamfara State Flee as Terrorists Invade Community, Kill 6 Vigilantes
Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six Screen Gist:
Residents Flee As Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community, Kill Six


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 year old son signs for Manchester United's academy and will wear the famous No 7 shirt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ukraine tensions: Joe Biden says he won't send troops to rescue American citizens if Russia invades Ukraine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Footballer, Kurt Zouma 'could be charged by the RSPCA within DAYS' as probe into the £29m West Ham star's cat-kicking video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 D?Owner and D?Owned - Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares new photo of her and husband Kazim Adeoti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, replies Twitter user who protested against the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Buhari - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
6 Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 TCN commences digitisation of old transmission substations - PM News, 19 hours ago
8 Super Eagles player and Watford star, Etebo Oghenekaro welcomes third child with wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 DJ Cuppy sends love letter to young man crushing on her, asks him to be her Valentine - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
10 Newcastle United offer Super Eagles winger Moses Simon £100,000-a-week deal to join them in the summer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info