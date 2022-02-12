Post News
News at a Glance
Adulterated petrol: ‘EFCC should arrest FG for damages’ – Victor Osuagwu
Daily Post
- Veteran comic actor, Victor Osuagwu, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the ‘Federal Government’, over the importation of adulterated petrol into the country.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Buhari trekked from South-East to Cameroon border for Nigeria – Adesina -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
James Brown finally lands in London, dresses like a guy, many congratulate him -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
Tenant given list of items to contribute following death of his landlord -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
6
Those seeking Nigeria’s disunity, dismemberment will struggle in vain — Presidency -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
7
Dorcas Shola Fapson gives update as she gets her Range Rover back after it was sold in Niger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Adulterated petrol: ‘EFCC should arrest FG for damages’ – Victor Osuagwu -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Military helicopters kill 20 terrorists advancing towards Nigerian Defence Academy -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
10
Shakeup in Aso Villa as Buhari sacks four aides of Aisha -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
