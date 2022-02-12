Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I was offered $20,000, trip to Maldives to become third wife – Favour Philip
The Punch  - A model, beauty therapist, entrepreneur and environmental activist, Favour Philip, is undoubtedly a beautiful woman.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I was offered $20,000, trip to Maldives to become third wife – Favour Philip News Breakers:
I was offered $20,000, trip to Maldives to become third wife – Favour Philip
Married Man Offered Me $20,000, Trip To Maldives To Become His Third Wife - Favour Philip Kanyi Daily:
Married Man Offered Me $20,000, Trip To Maldives To Become His Third Wife - Favour Philip
How A Man Offered Me $20,000, Trip To Maldives To Become His Third Wife – Model, Favour Philip Reveals Republican Nigeria:
How A Man Offered Me $20,000, Trip To Maldives To Become His Third Wife – Model, Favour Philip Reveals
How A Man Offered Me $20,000, Trip To Maldives To Become His Third Wife – Model, Favour Philip Reveals Tori News:
How A Man Offered Me $20,000, Trip To Maldives To Become His Third Wife – Model, Favour Philip Reveals


   More Picks
1 Buhari trekked from South-East to Cameroon border for Nigeria – Adesina - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 James Brown finally lands in London, dresses like a guy, many congratulate him - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Tenant given list of items to contribute following death of his landlord - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
6 Those seeking Nigeria’s disunity, dismemberment will struggle in vain — Presidency - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
7 Dorcas Shola Fapson gives update as she gets her Range Rover back after it was sold in Niger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Adulterated petrol: ‘EFCC should arrest FG for damages’ – Victor Osuagwu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Military helicopters kill 20 terrorists advancing towards Nigerian Defence Academy - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Shakeup in Aso Villa as Buhari sacks four aides of Aisha - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info